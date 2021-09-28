I love to cook. But ESPECIALLY in the autumn--more than any other time.

Oh the weather right now in East Texas has been lovely, hasn't it? It is certainly a bit warmer today, but those temps will fall into the "magic" range very soon.

Autumn is the favorite season of many, for obvious reasons. The weather, the return of coziness, pulling out the autumn wardrobe, etc. However one of the very best reasons? Fall baking. OMG.

This is one of my favorite things ever. I love baking all throughout the holidays, however. There's something particularly wonderful about the almost magical smells we incorporate into our cakes, pies, dressings, and...I could go on. I have a few fall recipes that, if I had to pick, would "fall" into my top ten favorite recipes for autumn.

Obviously, pumpkin is a super-star ingredient this time of year, so allow me to share my favorite pumpkin recipe with you. (Well, one of them. Overall though, I think this may be my second favorite fall recipe.)

Pumpkin Bars

Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 cup walnut oil

1 15 oz. can of pumpkin (organic, if possible)

2 c. sugar (I like to make one of these cups brown sugar, but you can experiment)

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

2 c. flour

2 tsp. cinnamon (I usually add more, though)

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 c. walnuts (optional, but YUM)

Directions:

Mix eggs, oil, and pumpkin in a large bowl. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Pour into a greased and floured pan (12 x 18 inch) and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Make sure you let cool completely before frosting.

For frosting, combine:

8 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. vanilla

6 T. butter

4 c. powdered sugar

ENJOY. (And you will. ;) If you've got any recipes you'd wanna share back, I'd be forever grateful. Maybe we can discuss over coffee. Speaking of:

