Is Full On Booty Rockin’ Naked Car Sex Legal In Texas?

No matter what you call it: intercourse, knockin' boots, coitus, copulation, getting busy, lovemaking, bumping uglies, the fact is it's an integral part of human nature.

But of course, we live in a society that does not always encourage the act of wild lovemaking. Especially not out in the open.

Is car sex a criminal act?

There is no criminal law in Texas that specifically states that it is illegal to have sex in a car, however, there are several statutes that could be applied to it.

Texas Penal Code Title 5, Chapter 21 is what defines sexual offenses in her in The Lone Star State. In Texas, getting caught in a compromising position in a car falls under Public lewdness.

Public lewdness, defined by § 21.07, is a sex crime in Texas that prohibits sexually explicit actions that may be seen by other non-participating persons.

Indecent exposure defined by § 21.08 occurs when someone recklessly exposes the private parts of their body, meaning the person doesn't care if another person happens to see it. So being naked in a car in public, regardless of what you're doing, can certainly apply.

What's a "public" place?

A public place is defined by § 1.07 of Texas Ann. Penal Code. It is defined as a place to which the entire public or a significant part of the public has access.

If convicted of public lewdness, a Class A misdemeanor, penalties can range from a small fine to jail time of up to one year in prison plus a $4000 fine. This can also come with a lot more legal trouble including having to register as a sex offender.

But it appears that the risk of punishment isn't deterring many from getting their freak on in cars. The Journal of Sex Research shared a study where researchers found that 60% of survey respondents say they have gotten busy in a parked car.

11 Foods Invented in Texas Texas is a state full of bright ideas, especially when it comes to food and beverages! Some really unique, tasty items have come from the Lone Star State