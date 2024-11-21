(Tyler, Texas) - The subject of nudity can be a sensitive topic for some people. There is the feeling that nudity is a private thing that is shared only with yourself or with your spouse. Nudity on television or in movies can make those people uncomfortable as well. There are other people, however, that nudity is a perfect natural thing and have no problem being around other people in the buff. So what if you want to spend some time outside on your own property and have no desire to wear any clothes? Can you get in legal trouble for it? Let's find out.

What Texas Laws Says About Being Naked in Your Backyard

So it's a warm summer day and you want to spend some time outside. The thought of having to wear shorts and a tank top just to go outside just doesn't seem worth it that day. You decide that some time outside in the buff would be time well spent. Is this legal to do in the State of Texas? In short, it is. There are no laws on the books in Texas that say being naked is against the law. Having said that, there are some ways that it will get you in trouble.

First, we'll discuss how you can spend some time in your backyard naked and not face any consequences. Many homes have tall privacy fences with no way to see through them into the yard the fence surrounds. There will be a gate to access that area but it could have the ability to be locked so no one can enter. If your fence is tall enough, say eight feet or higher, and the gate is locked to not allow any entry into the area, then yes, you can be naked in your backyard.

Here's How You Can Get Into Trouble for Bing Naked in or at Your Home

Here's where Texas law says you can get into trouble for being naked in your home or on your property. Going back to being in your backyard, if there is no privacy fence or your fence allows for a clear view into your backyard, you cannot be naked. If you are inside your home and standing by an open window that is in public view, you cannot be naked.

Basically, it all comes down to how easily you can be seen by the general public. If they cannot see you, you're good. If they can see you, you could face some legal consequences. Depending on the severity of the legal violation, you could be charged as a sex offender.

Texas Law Concerning Indecent Exposure

You can go to statutes.capitol.texas.gov and read how Texas law determines what is and isn't indecent exposure. So if you're one of those that enjoys some time without clothes, be sure to install a tall fence so no one can peek in. Otherwise, your relaxing naked time could turn into a nightmare.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Is Having Sex in Your Car Illegal in the State of Texas?

READ MORE: Arlington Police Share Arrest Numbers From Tyson vs Paul Fight

Palestine and Wills Point Have 2 of the 12 Nude Resorts in Texas If you like being without clothes around others who are without clothes, there are several places in Texas just for you, including two in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

Of the Hundreds of Great Lakes in Texas, 5 of the Deepest are in East Texas Texas is home to some of the best lakes for swimming, fishing or just relaxing. Of those many great lakes, you can find five of the deepest in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Google Maps