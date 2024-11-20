Many of us tuned into the bufferstream livestream of the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight from Arlington, Texas last Friday night. It was hard watch in many ways. Many believe that the early fights were better than the main event. If you were one of the lucky ones to actually be in the seats, the night was most likely an absolute blast compared to those at home. For Arlington Police, their night was more action packed than the main event with the release of the number of arrests they made that night.

Mike Tyson Versus Jake Paul Fight

This fight was such a joke. It's sad that boxing has come to this. I remember when the sport was a real deal match between two highly trained athletes. Now it's being used to highlight a YouTube troll and a retired fighter in an event built just to put a check into each of their pockets. Add in Netflix not being able to broadcast the stream properly and the event becomes even more embarrassing.

Arlington Police just released their arrest numbers from the night of the fight and they saw more action outside of the ring then what actually happened during the main event (WFAA). First up, there was former Dallas Cowboy Pacman Jones being arrested for hitting a police officer during a fight at an Arlington hotel. Police also arrested four people for public intoxication, one for illegal gambling, one for solicitation of prostitution, one for harassment of a public servant, one for criminal trespass and one for resisting arrest.

Tyson Versus Paul a Success

All in all, the numbers suggest the event was a success despite the low quality of the product in the ring. 70,000 people were in attendance for the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington which equals $18.1 million in ticket sales. Tyson versus Paul was the biggest mixed-martial arts event in history that took place outside of Las Vegas.

