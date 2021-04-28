Get our free mobile app

After being on the market for two and a half years, in an extremely hot market like today, is it time for a price reduction?

So where is Longview's most expensive home located?

1 Thorntree Drive. It's centrally located in the middle of Longview off of Fourth St. north of the medical district in this gated community.

What makes this home so special and so spendy?

This 8,967 square foot home sits on 2.13 acres of land in the middle of the city. Among the accommodations are: five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms, a pool and a guest house. It is a custom built home that was constructed in 2014 and placed on the market in November of 2018.

Thorntree (as I'm referring to it now), also features a wet bar, three woodturning fireplaces and one gas fireplace, an outdoor kitchen area, detached guest quarters, a pool that includes a hot tub and built in slide.

If you're looking for a spacious home, I do believe this could be the one for you. When you compare it to the most expensive home in Tyler, I believe you're getting more for your money here in Longview, because the most expensive home in Tyler is 500 square feet smaller and far more expensive, $850,500 more expensive.

So how much will Longview's most expensive home set you back?

Only $2,499,500. That's all you'll need to get financing for in order to purchase this home.

You know we're always daydreaming about moving in to a bigger home, but could this be a bit too much? Judging from the influx of new residents to the Longview area, it appears as if this property and home could be a little to much to pay for.

Scroll through and see what nearly $2.5 million will get you in this centrally located Longview home as listed on Realtor.com.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.