Need A Job?: Tyler ISD Hosting Virtual Job Fair November 17th

While teachers have a lot to deal with nowadays, its still a rewarding profession to help young people become the leaders of tomorrow and the Tyler ISD is looking for a few good people to join the teaching ranks.

Tyler ISD is looking to fill various secondary and special education positions with its virtual job fair happening Tuesday November 17th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Since interviews are happening virtually via Zoom, you will need a computer or mobile device connected to the internet with camera and microphone. First, you will need to head over to teachtyler.careers to see an updated list of all available positions.

Then, when you see the position you want to apply for, visit https://www.tylerisd.org/page/virtual-job-fair and register for a time via the "Register Now" button to schedule an interview with a talent acquisition Team member or VISIT HERE.

Get your resume ready and good luck! For more details, visit the Tyler ISD Facebook Event page.