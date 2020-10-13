Nerd Moment – Sega Could be Releasing a Dreamcast Mini Console

The last four years or so, mini retro gaming consoles have been all the rage. Nintendo started the craze when they released the Nintendo Classic Mini. They followed that up with a Super Nintendo Classic Mini. Both are excellent machines full of classic games that us 80's and 90's gamers remember fondly. Sony ended up releasing their own as did Sega and other companies. Sega could be releasing another mini console in the next couple of years and it could be a Dreamcast, which would be awesome if done right.

I love those mini consoles. They're small, they have a ton of games on them and it's just great to go back and play all those classic games. I have the Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sony PlayStation and Sega Genesis mini consoles myself.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

I play them quite a bit and love every minute of it.

News has come out that a second mini console from Sega could be coming out in the next couple of years and it has gamers excited. In an interview with Japanese magazine, Famitsu, Sega's mini console chief, Yosuke Okunari, had this to say:

I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini...

The SG-1000 was a console that released about the same time as the Famicon in Japan in 1983. No one knows what that console is or the games on it. That's why the second console mentioned got a lot of people excited, the Sega Dreamcast.

Sega released the Dreamcast in 1999 and it was a fantastic console. I didn't own one myself, I had the Sony PlayStation at the time, but what I did get to play of the console was pretty cool, namely Soul Caliber. I already loved that game in the arcade and I loved that I could play it at home. Sony released their PlayStation 2 soon after the Dreamcast and pretty much killed it. That's the simple story, anyway, there's a lot more to it than that. Watch the G4 Icons video below for the full story.

That's what's great about these mini consoles, it gives someone like me who never owned one, the chance to play the many great games that were on the system. I hope this gets released. I'll follow this and if news of a Sega Dreamcast coming out does break, I'll let you know.