Castlevania Resurrection for Sega Dreamcast is Back from the Dead

Earlier this month, we got news of the discovery of a pre E3 demo of a Castlevania game for the Sega Dreamcast, Castlevania: Resurrection. The person who discovered it was being very sketchy about whether to release the demo so the public could play it. Thanks to a Sega Dreamcast preservationist, we can now download and play the long lost demo.

Dreamcast preservationist, Comby Laurent, managed to get ahold of this demo and has released the files for download to be played in a Sega Dreamcast emulator or burned to disc to be played on the Dreamcast itself. Youtuber, Retro Core, has it and posted full gameplay on his channel.

It is certainly a very early and unfinished build of the game. But it's still cool to get to see what was planned for this game. The corridor level where the three headed hydra is chasing you is cool even here.

If you want to check it out for yourself, get all the details on how to download it at en.sega-dreamcast-info-games-preservation.com.

Castlevania is one of the oldest and most beloved video game franchises. It started in the arcades (which is not a good game) then moved to Nintendo (which is an awesome game). Three games came to the NES, Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, followed by Castlevania IV on the Super Nintendo and the underrated Castlevania: Bloodlines on the Sega Genesis.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood were probably the last really good entries in the series. Moving into the 3D era of games wasn't the smoothest but were still somewhat enjoyable.

During E3 1999, there was a closed door demonstration of Castlevania: Resurrection. It's a 3D platformer with a lot of familiar elements from the 8 and 16 bit eras. You control Sonia Belmont, who made her debut in Castlevania: Legends on the Nintendo Gameboy (I always forget about the Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games), and we would have been introduced to Victor Belmont (who made his debut in Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow 2) in this game.

It looks like it could have been a really good game. The introduction of the PlayStation 2, according to one of game developers, ended any chance of this game being completed. For retro game enthusiasts like myself, this is really cool news and hopefully this YouTuber will upload the rom for preservationists to get ahold of and others to be able to play.

