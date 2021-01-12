Netflix Will Release a New Movie Every Week in 2021

The competition for streaming dollars is getting incredible fierce these days. The industry leader, though, is still Netflix, and they’re clearly not looking to give up that title. Today they unveiled a preview of their full 2021 and, in what’s clearly a move designed to counteract upstarts like HBO Max — who’ve already announced they will premiere every 2021 Warner Bros. movie the same day it hits theaters — they’re boasting that they will have a new movie premiere every single week this calendar year. (For point of comparison, there are currently 17 Warner Bros. movies coming to HBO Max in 2021.)

The trailer below features many of the stars working with Netflix in 2021, including Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Melissa McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dave Bautista, Octavia Spencer, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, and more. It also includes first looks at a ton of upcoming titles. Check it out:

Among the most intriguing titles on the list are tick,tick...BOOM! which is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut. Its official synopsis calls it “the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.” It stars Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp. Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot,and Ryan Reynolds, is about a “daring heist” that “brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds).” Chris Hemsworth stars in Escape From Spiderhead, where “two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.” And Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a comedy from Anchorman and The Big Short’s Adam McKay about “two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.”

That’s four titles ... out of the 70 total Netflix plans to release in 2021. And that doesn’t include all the television shows Netflix will release this year as well. No wonder the company raised its prices a few months ago. They’ve got to pay for all this stuff!