Texas’ 18th Bass Pro Shop Opens With A Big Bang This April

Bass Pro Shop is a North American shrine to outdoorsmen. The company operates over 200 stores in the U.S., and is now set to open up its newest store next month right here in Texas.

Bass Pro is every American man and woman's Mecca for fishing, hunting, camping, and every other outdoor activity. There are currently 17 stores operating here in the Lone Star State, with Fort Worth Bass Pro Shop clocking in at 230,000 square feet of pure unadulterated outdoor shopping pleasure.

Well, big news as Tyler, TX, is set to be home for the newest Bass Pro Shop in Texas, opening on April 16th. CBS 19 reports that "the outdoor sporting goods retailer will officially open its doors to the public on Wednesday, April 16, at 6 p.m., with a ceremony followed by a ribbon cutting."

And you know a company like Bass Pro is going to bring out the big guns to get things started, right? Check out who they'll bring to The Rose City for the grand opening celebration.

Roland Martin - 9X Bassmaster Angler of the Year

Brian "Pigman" and Junie Quaca - "Pigman: The Series" on the Sportsman Channel

Jimmy Houston - 2X Bassmaster Angler of the Year

Wade Middleton - Host of Yamaha's Whitetail Diaries and president of Careco TV

Clark Wendlandt - 4X Angler of the Year

Charlie Evans - Fishing legend

Paw Patrol - Marshall and Skye

Yes, you read that right. Marshall and Skye from Paw Patrol. Your kids are going to flip, and with Roland Martin and Pigman there, you will too.

It's an exciting time for Tyler-ites. But please, remember no skinny dipping in the fish tanks, okay? I don't want them to take this away from us.

