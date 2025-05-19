Manmade objects can be beautiful. They can also be unwanted eyesores. At least the folks working in New Braunfels, TX, are attempting to hide this, which would traditionally fall into the latter category.

Cell phone towers are necessary in today's life. Love them or hate them, we need them to communicate. Since there are so many people who hate these towers, cell phone companies have come up with unique ways to hide them from view.

The Big New Braunfels, TX "Pine Tree" That Ain't a Real Tree

So, yes, it is a cell phone tower. As you would expect many of the comments and responses online are great. Let's run down a few of the highlights.

Robert P.: "That's the most pathetic Norfolk pine I have ever seen."

Christina M.: "And the area still has the worst WiFi coverage in all of New Braunfels!!!!!"

Dana D.: "It’s a tower, I was watching them build it since I worked facing it. Looks ridiculous lol but at least they attempted to make it look like a tree I guess."

Lisa L.: "I love it! Looks much better than a regular cell tower."

Jami T.: "But it looks so real (eye roll emoji)"

Traci K.: "My granddaughters call it the giant mascara brush!"

But pine trees aren't the only common disguises for cell phone towers. They may be hidden in plain sight as flagpoles, cacti, and even church crosses. Other stealth options include faux water towers, rock formations, and even windmills.

Below is a video of a disguised cell tower in Washington state.

It's sad, really. You can't even trust a windmill to be a windmill anymore.