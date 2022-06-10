There will soon be a new place for casual dining in Longview, TX, and it looks like they're eyeing an opening date of later THIS year.

Jaggers was conceived by Kent Taylor, the late founder of Texas Roadhouse. Their first two restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. According to their website in '21 their burger was named the best in Indianapolis. Currently they've got three locations, and Longview will become home to the fourth.

Man, that food over on their Instagram page sure does look delicious, which also states that Jaggers offers "better burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches, made-to-order salads, and hand-spun milkshakes."

Hey, I like better burgers!

The Dallas-based Saxton Group, that will be bringing the new restaurant to town, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road, according to the Longview News Journal.

“We are incredibly excited to open the first Jaggers in Texas,” said Adam G. Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, in a statement. “The team at Texas Roadhouse crafted a fast-casual menu full of crave-worthy cuisine exclusive to Jaggers, and we cannot wait for our friends in Longview to experience it.”

Once the restaurant opens, they will be serving hungry the folks of Longview lunch and dinner, while offering drive-thru, online ordering, and dine-in options.

“We are beyond thrilled to provide a new offering to the Longview community and look forward to serving new and familiar faces soon.” - Matt Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group.

Like I said up top, I've never tried this place before but their Insta got me salivating over here. I'll be looking to give them a shot once they do open their doors.

