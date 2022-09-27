Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
Where will Bubba's 33 be located?
Many in Tyler were sad to see the old Ken's Pizza building in the French Quarter be torn down. For many, including myself, there were a ton of memories made there for at least three decades. That demolition was to make way for a new restaurant, Bubba's 33. This will most likely become a new hot spot for Tyler to catch a game or just to hang out and have a couple of drinks.
What food does Bubba's 33 offer?
Bubba's 33 does offer steak like their cousin Texas Roadhouse, but they also offer burgers, pizza, wings and a lot more. Personally, I've never been to Bubba's 33 in Longview but I have seen some online reviews from East Texans who've been there and they say the place is awesome along with the food. I would expect no less from this new Tyler location.
The Tyler Location is Hiring
A new restaurant opening up means that new jobs will be available. Right now, Bubba's 33 is hiring. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can stop by the hiring trailer in the parking lot in front of the new restaurant in the French Quarter in Tyler.
I definitely think this is the definite place that we wanted to bring our family here in Tyler and build our own family with the restaurant family here at Bubba’s 33. - Lerin Pennington local Bubba’s 33 owner
They are a wide variety of jobs available, too:
- Prep Cook
- Meat Cutter
- Server Assistant - Busser
- Host
- To-Go
- Local Store Marketer
- Pizza Cook
- Dishwasher
- Line Cook
- Baker / Pizza Prep
- Flat Top / Grill Cook
- Server
If you're a college student in East Texas, after 90 days, you can apply for tuition reimbursement of $2,500 a semester. Get all the details on what jobs Bubba's 33 has available at bubbas33.com/careers.