Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.

Get our free mobile app

Where will Bubba's 33 be located?

Many in Tyler were sad to see the old Ken's Pizza building in the French Quarter be torn down. For many, including myself, there were a ton of memories made there for at least three decades. That demolition was to make way for a new restaurant, Bubba's 33. This will most likely become a new hot spot for Tyler to catch a game or just to hang out and have a couple of drinks.

What food does Bubba's 33 offer?

Bubba's 33 does offer steak like their cousin Texas Roadhouse, but they also offer burgers, pizza, wings and a lot more. Personally, I've never been to Bubba's 33 in Longview but I have seen some online reviews from East Texans who've been there and they say the place is awesome along with the food. I would expect no less from this new Tyler location.

The Tyler Location is Hiring

A new restaurant opening up means that new jobs will be available. Right now, Bubba's 33 is hiring. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can stop by the hiring trailer in the parking lot in front of the new restaurant in the French Quarter in Tyler.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

I definitely think this is the definite place that we wanted to bring our family here in Tyler and build our own family with the restaurant family here at Bubba’s 33. - Lerin Pennington local Bubba’s 33 owner

They are a wide variety of jobs available, too:

Prep Cook

Meat Cutter

Server Assistant - Busser

Host

To-Go

Local Store Marketer

Pizza Cook

Dishwasher

Line Cook

Baker / Pizza Prep

Flat Top / Grill Cook

Server

If you're a college student in East Texas, after 90 days, you can apply for tuition reimbursement of $2,500 a semester. Get all the details on what jobs Bubba's 33 has available at bubbas33.com/careers.

Here are the New Foods You'll Be Able to Try at the 2022 State Fair of Texas in Dallas Fair season is here which means we are gonna get our turkey leg, corn dog and funnel cake fixes in. For the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, you can get all that and so much more.

Locals Shoutout the BEST Pizza around Tyler Pizza is much more than crust and toppings. Here are some of the best places to get pizza around Tyler.