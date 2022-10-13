Finding a unique combination of foods at your favorite restaurant is a popular thing to do. Those unique combinations end up getting spread around for others to try. As they become more popular, these unique food combinations become known as a secret menu item. One craze that has been going around recently are butter boards. Think a charcuterie board but for butter. One TikTok user took that concept to a whole new level by creating one at Texas Roadhouse. Oh. My. Goodness.

Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item

We are all familiar with the fantastic cinnamon butter available at Texas Roadhouse. Add that to those rolls and its a literal dream in your mouth. Since butter boards are all the rage nowadays, I'm surprised that Texas Roadhouse hasn't introduced something like this. One TikTok user, and fan of Texas Roadhouse, took matters into her own hands and had a butter board created during her visit for dinner.

That looks absolutely delicious. Oh and yes, that's not their cinnamon butter. As she pointed out in a reply, its butter, salt, honey and some broken up rolls on top.

Something else to keep in mind is that this IS NOT a Texas Roadhouse menu item. She probably gave the recipe to their waiter who took it back to the kitchen where it was put together. Your next visit you can always ask for this, whether it will be made for you is up to your waiter or waitress. Don't be upset if they won't do it.

Tx roadhouse butter board... Those boards are gonna be cleaner coming back than when they went out - reply from Frankie Lee Curry on TikTok video

If you are having a real hankering for this, there are recipe videos on TikTok showing off how to make something similar at home.

#texasroadhousehoneybutter #honeybutter #butterboard #butterboards #butterrecipe #southerncooking #boardparty #boards ♬ Cowboy Sunday - Amanda Rosa @whitekitchenredwine Butter board...but make it TEXAS ROAD HOUSE HONEY BUTTER. Thanks to @justine_snacks the internet is buzzing for butter boards! I thought what would take this to the next level. The cult classic, Texas Roadhouse Honey Butter, recipe below! INGREDIENTS: 1 stick of salted butter, room temp 2 tablespoons honey 1 tsp cinnamon 1/4 cup powdered sugar flaky @maldonsalt INSTRUCTIONS: →In a mixing bowl whip the room temperature butter until smooth. →Add in the powdered sugar, honey, and cinnamon, mix together until incorporated. →Spread the butter on a wooden board and top with extra honey drizzle and flaky sea salt. →Enjoy with brioche bread rolls! #texasroadhouse

Yeah, I'm gonna have to give this a try myself at home. It would also make a great addition to your gameday menu. Try it yourself and let us know what you think about it.

