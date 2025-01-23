(Lindale, Texas) - We are currently in the middle of a big cold snap but yet we will crave ice cream. I guess that's one of those weird things about being a Texan. When we go to the store to pick out a frozen concoction, we'll search through the numerous brands behind the door but end up picking up something from Blue Bell.

Blue Bell is the king of ice cream in this area. Ben & Jerry's is good, so is Blue Bunny, but Blue Bell is what most of us instantly think about when it comes to ice cream. Blue Bell just introduced a new flavor that will be a nostalgia trip for a lot of people.

New Limited Time Blue Bell Flavor Full of Nostalgia

Pop Tarts are an interesting food. They combine a fruit or chocolate flavor with a crust that can be toasted to perfection or eaten straight out of the package. They can have a frosting on the outside or not. They're not healthy by any stretch of the imagination but will do in pinch for breakfast if you're in a hurry.

The newest flavor from Blue Bell will take the older kids and the adults back to a morning getting ready for school in a hurry or a Saturday morning watching cartoons. Blue Bell has taken a vanilla ice cream and mixed in confetti sprinkles, strawberry sauce, white icing and pieces of strawberry toaster pastry to bring us Strawberry Toaster Pastry ice cream.

It Is Out Now for You to Take That Nostalgia Trip

This new flavor is at your favorite grocer's freezer right now to pick up on the way home from work to enjoy after dinner tonight. It's only available in pint size for a short period of time.

