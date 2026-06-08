(Longview, Texas) - Any of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s remember going to pasture parties as teenagers and young adults. For the most part, they were just a fun night to hang out together. No issues, no fights, no craziness, just a fun night.

It's different with today's youth. One of the big differences between then and now is social media. We didn't have that back in the day so our parties could remain secret. Social media posts was the biggest factor in busting this illegal party in Upshur County.

Pasture Party Busted in Upshur County

Thanks to posts on social media, Upshur County constables were able to bust an illegal party in Longview Sunday night, June 7. The party was taking place on Wren Road on private property that the youths were not allowed to be on. A majority of the attendees were minors and alcohol was present.

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Law enforcement from Upshur County Constable's Office Precinct 1, Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Texas Game Wardens, and Gregg County Sheriff's Office were all called in to assist. Information about the party was found on social media which lead constables to the area. Officers did find alcohol with several minors already intoxicated.

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Attendees Were Checked and Released

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered with citations issued for Minor in Consumption of Alcohol for those that were intoxicated. Overall, the attendees were cooperative with law enforcement. The alcohol was disposed of and the minors were sent home.

Upshur County constables did issue this warning, "Trespassing, public intoxication, destruction of property, and illegal drug use will not be tolerated in Upshur County."

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