Holy Cow! This Ice Cream Sold Out in Tyler, Texas in One Hour

The thing about living in Texas around the holiday season is that there's just enough warmth still hanging around to enjoy some ice cream. Whether it's Blue Bell or Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs or whatever your favorite is, just add a bowl or a cone and you're good to go. That's why it's a big deal when a company known for it's snack cakes makes an ice cream.

Little Debbie makes a whole slew of great sweet treats including Zebra Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Rolls and those holiday favorite Christmas Tree Cakes. Little Debbie decided to put a twist on their Christmas treat this year, by making those cakes into an ice cream.

O.M.G.

The special ice cream is available exclusively at Walmart in pint sizes for $2.50 each. Little Debbie officially released the ice cream on November 1 but it took until now to get into the Walmart freezers in East Texas. It is selling out almost as fast as it hits the freezer, too.

I called ahead to the Walmart on South Broadway to see if it was actually there this time - and it was ...about 45 pints. When I got there within the hour, there were less than 10. I was able to grab four pints so we could give it a try just to make sure it lives up to the hype. Spoiler alert: it does. The vanilla ice cream that is it's base is really good. Mixed in with the ice cream are chucks of the Christmas Tree Cakes with the green sprinkles and red icing swirled in.

How many different ways can I say that it's great? It's awesome. It's delicious. It's the holiday favorite snack perfectly made into a frozen treat. Yeah, it's great.

I gathered everyone into our break room so we could all try it. See what we think about this new Christmas treat in the video below.

