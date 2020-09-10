New Poll: Dr Pepper Or Coca-Cola?

I understand that in today's world, there are lots of people that don't drink sodas. That's totally fine. But, I also know that - even if they don't drink soda - people have an opinion on what the "better" soda is.

Around here, it seems that the biggest divide on soda comes from this question: Dr Pepper or Coca-Cola?

Lots of people, especially around Texas, prefer Dr Pepper over Coca-Cola. Some claim that it's for the taste. Several claim that it's because of it's Texas heritage. I mean, since Dr Pepper was created in Texas, it makes a lot of sense, right?

But, there are those that claim that Coca-Cola is the way to go. Some people are like that because they claim that Coca-Cola is really the "original" soda. I'm not real up-to-date on my soda history, so I can't refute that claim.

So, where do you fall? Are you more of a Dr Pepper or a Coca-Cola fan? Take the poll below, and let us know!

As for me, I think they've both got their strengths. They each have their own unique taste, and I prefer to have each one at different times. I mean, yes, I'm a big fan of the "true Texas" aspect that Dr Pepper brings with it, but like I said, Coca-Cola also has it's own high points.

What do you prefer about one over the other, if anything? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below!