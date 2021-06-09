New Texas Bill Would Increase Penalties If You Buy or Sell Stolen Catalytic Converters

Looks like one representative is sick of these thieves and is doing something that will hopefully deter thieves if this bill gets signed.

I swear every day I see a story about stolen catalytic converters somewhere in the country. Wichita Falls isn't even immune to these thieves. Catalytic converters are popular amongst thieves because they can bring in some easy cash. Now the most expensive ones are on high end luxury vehicles.

For instance, a Ferrari F430 has a catalytic converter worth around $3,770. Now we don't have too many of those on the street here in Wichita Falls. However, the Dodge Ram 2500, Ford F-250 and Mustang both have some of the most expensive in the business. If House Bill 4110 passes, you will face severe penalties if you're caught buying or selling stolen catalytic converters.

The proposed law would require buyers to get a seller’s ID, year, make, model and VIN number from which the catalytic converter was removed. The law also requires a copy of the certificate title or ownership documentation.The proposed law also has other documentation requirements for the recycling companies and the thumbprints of the seller. Sellers would only get $25 cash for regulated metal. Auto repair-type businesses would also be required to keep records of the catalytic converters they remove.

Texas Representative Gene Wu is one of the authors of the bill and he sounds like a realist when it comes to his bill. "No law will ever stop all crime. But the whole point of this is to make it easier to prosecute, make it easier to investigate and make it easier to go after the bad guys,” Wu said. “Right now, we have a system that essentially just covers our eyes and says we don’t see anything. That doesn’t really work. We have to be able to at least take proactive measures to try to stop this type of illegal behavior.”

Currently if you're busted with stolen catalytic converters, it is a class A misdemeanor. This bill increases the charges to a felony and your local D.A. would prosecute the case.

