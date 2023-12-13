There is not a single person anywhere in Texas or in this country that knows every law that is effect right now. Having said that, not knowing the law does not let you get away with breaking that law. The best thing you can do is if you have a question about the legality of something, just look it up first so you are aware and won't break that law. It also helps when we can put together a list like this so you can be aware of what will be going into effect once the calendar flips to 2024.

Weird Laws in Texas

You would spend probably a day or two trying to read through the laws that are still enforceable in the State of Texas. A lot of those laws are still relevant but there are some that have become irrelevant simply because of time while others have just been forgot about. For instance, you can't legally own a full set of encyclopedias because there is a recipe for making beer in one of them. You also are required by law to give someone a 24 hour notice if you are going to rob them.

New Laws Taking Effect in 2024

Texas will have five new laws go in effect on January 1, 2024. These laws cover a wide range of issues like property appraisal values, teacher retirement, license plate changes, vape and e-cigarette marketing and racial and gender inequalities on college campuses.

Below you will find these five new laws going into effect in 2024 and what it could mean for you.

