The 7 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in September

(Tyler, Texas) - You know, I don't win all the time but it is fun to play the Texas Lottery. It's that anticipation of matching a number and revealing a prize underneath that makes it fun. As the saying goes, you can't win if you don't play, right?

I've never had the courage to buy a $100 scratch off ticket. I did buy a $50 ticket one time. I lost. Yup, didn't even get my money back. That's probably why I've never made that move yet. One day I will just for kicks.

The Newest Tickets for September

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

These tickets, with the exception of two, have all been released this month. They range from $2 up to $50 for each ticket. That $50 ticket has a grand prize of $3 million with a total of four of those prizes to win. I'd drop $50 on that just to take a chance at the $3 million.

The 7 New Tickets to Play in September

The tickets below will for sure be fun to play whether you get them at a kiosk or at your local gas station. Check them out below and good luck bringing home that hopeful big win.

The 7 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in September (Accurate as of September 3, 2025)

The Texas Lottery will introduce 7 new scratch off tickets to play this month.

Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

