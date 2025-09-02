(Tyler, Texas) - Anytime there is new job opportunities in East Texas, we want to let you know about it. This one may be a bit controversial for some but I'll let you decide that. This opportunity involves a new gas station getting ready to build in Tyler just off of Interstate 20.

I can see the eye rolls now. "Another gas station?!" "How many do we need here?!" Apparently a lot. We love our gas in East Texas. This new gas station is called OXXO and it hails from Mexico and will give us a taste of what's popular there in East Texas.

OXXO Building in Tyler

OXXO is part of Mexican retail giant FEMSA (KETK). In August of 2024, they bought many DK Fuel locations in several states, including Texas. These locations will be converted over to OXXO stations in the near future.

The OXXO station coming to Tyler will set up at Interstate 20 and Highway 14. These stations usually offer a variety of Mexican snacks, drinks and other items. It's unclear how much of that will be a part of this East Texas station.

Get our free mobile app

When Will it Open?

It's unclear when this station will be open. This is will be a part of its statewide expansion that does include Dallas and Wichita Falls. There will even be a corporate office in Dallas.

READ MORE: Destructive and Angry Road Rage Caught on Video in Houston

READ MORE: The Ghost That Yelled at a Cross at the Jefferson Hotel

The Mouth Watering Big Tex Choice Award Winners Have Been Crowned Every year the State Fair of Texas offers the best fair food in the country. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media