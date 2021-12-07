Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car, either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. These thieves are smart, too. They'll disguise it as coming from a legitimate company that we all love like Texas Roadhouse. That's exactly what's happening right now with a scam being passed around East Texas social media.

This morning on the All Things Longview Facebook group, I saw a Facebook post that had been shared to the page touting a free Texas Roadhouse "bucket" full of goodies. The post even claims that this "gift" is from the company CEO. It's a nice three or four sentences followed by a link to a website to "validate your entry."

It sounds really nice and the gift buckets look really good but this IS NOT REAL. Right off the bat, you can see that the Facebook page is titled "Texas Roadhouse's." Texas Roadhouse doesn't have an apostrophe s in it's name. There is also no blue checkmark by the name which the official Texas Roadhouse Facebook page has.

When you click on the link in the Facebook post, it takes you to this site:

Scam Website

Any page that looks like this is not reputable. Another thing that is a dead give away this is a scam is an obvious misspelling in the text of the webpage seen here:

Scam Website

So you don't have too, I clicked on the "Claim Now!" button just to see where it would go and what it was asking for. Our company's online security picked up that this is a some kind of phishing scheme. You can see the message I got below:

Scam Website

This all sounds well and good and you see the pretty baskets and think it will be a perfect gift for someone this Christmas, it won't. All that will happen is your personal information will be stolen for some crook to use. Don't fall for this and please do not share the post if a friend sends it to you.

