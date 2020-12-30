These are the Most Widely Held New Year’s Superstitions and Traditions

Not only do we want to say goodbye in grandiose fashion to 2020, we want to head into 2021 with a little extra something to make sure it's gets started off right.

Let's take a look at a couple of New Year's traditions and superstitions that are supposed to bring us a little extra luck.

Black-eyed Peas

Not the musical group

It's a southern thing

I was born down south and we've been doing this for as long as I can remember. Eating black-eyed peas (or Hoppin' John) on New Year's Day is supposed to bring good luck and prosperity. As a matter of fact, the black-eyed peas are supposed to represent coins, greens (as in collard or mustard) for money, and cornbread which represents gold. Mom always said to at least eat a good spoonful of black-eyed peas on New Year's Day. She also said to have your house clean and some money in your pocket when the new year comes in.

12 Grapes at Midnight

Tim UR/Getty Images

I remember the grapes thing from Modern Family.

This one comes from Spain. And at the stroke of midnight, you eat a grape for each "bong" or "chime" or whatever. 1 grape per chime totaling 12 and the 12 also represents the months in the year. No pressure shoving 12 grapes in your mouth at midnight on beat right? And if you do it wrong, apparently it's bad luck for the year.

Underwear Color

PeJo29/Getty Images

This one doesn't have to do with food but the color of your underwear when the new year comes in. It's both from Spain and Brazil and a couple of other places.

Certain countries, especially in Latin America, believe that the color of your underwear can bring good things to you in the next 12 months. Yellow is for luck, red is for love and white undies bring peace. (Good Housekeeping) In some parts of Spain, this cupid-calling good luck charm only works if the underwear were a gift. In others, you have to give your festive underpants away by the end of the night for the love potion to work. (Spanish Sabores)

More New Year's Traditions From Around the World

The folks at Good Housekeeping have a fantastic list for you to pick from. Including:

Smashing dishes on your doorstep from Denmark.

Throwing water out of your window in Puerto Rico.

Smashing the peppermint pig in Upstate New York.

Whatever you do to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in the new year, do it safely and responsibly. And, hey, if you're in Milwaukee, lay off the cannibal sandwiches, huh?

Happy New Year to you and your family.