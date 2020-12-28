Nintendo Game & Watch Review

One good thing to come out of 2020 was the anniversary of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35 years ago, the game arrived on the Nintendo Entertainment System to the pleasure of millions. With the Nintendo Game & Watch, you can celebrate with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, which was only released in Japan, and the game that was made for Nintendo's first handheld system, Ball.

2020 has been a big celebration of all things Mario. There has been a ton of limited releases to celebrate the 35th anniversary of one of the most popular video games, and video game characters, in history.

Oh yeah, it's a lot, and many of those are limited releases both physically and digitally.

The Nintendo Game & Watch is one of those limited release items. It's $49.99 and available just about anywhere, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, etc. Amazon and eBay may have some, too, but be careful as some people will want to exaggerate the price to make a quick profit. Don't buy from them.

The Game & Watch is just like it's name implies, it has a watch to give you the time with some cool animations and three games to pass the time with, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, which was only released in Japan, and the game that was made for Nintendo's first handheld system, Ball.

All the games play great, the sound quality is excellent and the fun is endless. The d-pad to control Mario or Luigi's direction feels good, although it's not as good as an original controller. The A and B buttons are good. The overall experience of this celebratory device is great. It is worth the $49.99 price and perfect for the retro video game and Nintendo lover in your life. Get one before they disappear.