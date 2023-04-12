This Mom Perfectly Shows Why Texas Kids Should Not Wear Blue Swimming Suits

Here's a great tip for every parent as Summer gets closer and the Texas heat begins to take hold. Whether you live in Dallas, TX, Houston, TX, anywhere across The Lone Star State, or around the world, this could save your kid's life

DO NOT BUY YOUR KID A BLUE BATHING SUITE.

At first it doesn't seem like a big deal, but a swimming teacher / mom / TikToker in Florida posted a video that is racking up millions of views and in it she demonstrates just how dangerous a blue bathing suit can be -- they blend right into the water.

In Texas, in 2022 there were at least 76 fatal child drownings. It is estimated that there are 8 times more non-fatal drownings than fatal drownings for children ages 1-15. - The Texas Department of Family & Protective Services

For this video she says that she bought one for her daughter just to show us how hard they are to see. She went with light blue and it's scary how hard her daughter's body is hard to see. No imagine trying to see it at the bottom of a pool.

I've been swimming for most of my life, and usually have worn bright bathing suits just because, but this is the first time this has ever been pointed out to me.

In fact in the comments section of the video several lifeguards commented and agreed with her. And after seeing this I'm gonna steer clear of light blues, blues and pastels, especially for my littler daughter. We'll opt for bright colors like orange or red.

Being able to spot a child sooner could save their life. Seconds matter when it comes to drowning.

Thank you, Nikki, for this!

