Get our free mobile app

NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS TEXAS WATER PARK and we are HERE FOR IT!

153664652 LUNAMARINA loading...

Sorry, Charlie. This one is for Moms and Dads only!

Summertimes does NOT have to be all about the kids in 2023.

Just check out this article about Cove-BearX. It's an adult ONLY water park!

In fact, Cove- BearX, located just a few hours from Victoria in College Station is an exclusive 18 years of age and-up waterpark. So no more babies crying in the background, Mommas yelling in the foreground, and especially no more kids running around like wild animals around YOU!

SerrNovik SerrNovik loading...

In just a short three-hour drive from Victoria!

No kids allowed!

You can literally SWIM in the freedom knowing you don't have to deal with your kids or anyone else during your stay. You can also literally swim up to the fully stocked bar. Wink.

I mean look at these smiles! Total KIDLESS BLISS!

The Cove/Youtube The Cove/Youtube loading...

Not a kid IN SIGHT!

The Cove/Facebook The Cove/Facebook loading...

attachment-Screenshot 2022-05-23 111213 loading...

Look at all that adult-only space to have some serious waterpark fun!

The Cove BearX/ Youtube The Cove BearX/ Youtube loading...

You've got to check out all of the amenities here and you better believe it's just getting bigger and better every year.

No offense to the kids, but a water park exclusively for adults with a swim-up bar, check out the menu here, massive lazy river, and new rides offered this season ALL without having a worry in the world.

It's music to MOST OF OUR EARS! In fact, live music is played at the Cove too!

I mean come on, check out their private bungalows and AQUATIC couches!

The Cove/Youtube The Cove/Youtube loading...

Aquatic couches? Yep, perfect to just sit, dip your toes and sip your drink

Sit, dip, sip.

Wait, is that a llama crossing the water in the photo above????

Sign me up, please! You too can make your reservation for kid-free fun by clicking here.

Did we mention kids were not allowed at this waterpark? LOL

The Cove/Youtube The Cove/Youtube loading...

Here is the "vision" at The Cove at BearX on their Youtube page. Check it out! This is why the motto is GOOD VIBES!

Wait, there is MORE!!! How about this Youtube video from The Barricks on Youtube.

A toast to The Cove at BearX. Reopening April 2023 for the next season of kidless water fun! LETS GOOOOOO!

And what about the kids we can't seem to shake?

How about a family trip to any of these awesome Texas rivers?