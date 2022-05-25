Score! An Adults Only Water Park Is Less Than 3 Hours From Tyler

Get our free mobile app

When the temps begin to really heat up in East Texas, we turn to our area water parks to seek some relief. Even as an adult while we're looking for that relief we're looking for some fun too while we try to escape the heat and humidity. However, visiting some water parks here in East Texas and the D/FW metroplex they seem to be overrun with kids at times.

Don't get me wrong, kids are great, but sometimes adults would like to have some fun without all the kids around! There is a place in College Station where adults can go and relax and chill in a water park setting and take part in some pretty awesome activities. This unique water park for adults isn't a typical water park in the sense of thrills from water slides, instead, it has a relaxed chilled feeling with a bunch of good vibes for adults.

The place is called The Cove at BearX. A little less than a three hours drive from Tyler, this one-of-a-kind water park was created as a daycation resort destination for adults. Open to the public, this place has a massive lazy river and several other water activities that some traditional water parks don't have.

You can learn how to surf on the proflow surf machine, ride a wakeboard in the cable park, float the day away around the lazy river or challenge others in some yard games. When you want some hydration or adult beverages, you can get them at the swim-up bar and then take those drinks to a bungalow, cabana, or water couch that you can rent and enjoy, all kid-free!

Now it's not always kid-free though, this summer they are hosting all ages surf camps that include kids during the first part of the day. By afternoon and evenings though it will be adults only. Make those reservations now because when word gets out about this place, it may be hard to get in.

Judging by the pic from the above pic from their Facebook page, there are random llama's just roaming the pool!

