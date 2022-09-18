Nominations Now Open For Longview Unity Honors Award

The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Unity Honors Award.

Last year I had the honor of attending the Annual Unity Honors Luncheon in Longview. Believe it or not, "social justice" is not a new "buzz word" for politics, there's community groups and organizations right here in East Texas that are working towards it. Each year they highlight those in the community who have committed to doing this amazing work with a special award.

The mission of the Unity and Diversity Committee is to overcome barriers to the full inclusion of all community members by: Protecting Human Rights, Challenging Discrimination, and Celebrating Diversity. Monthly meetings are held at noon, the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library. Please call Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019 for more information about monthly meetings.

The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice.

Nominations are also being accepted for Service Recognition of schools, businesses, or organizations that have done outstanding work with the past year while promoting diversity, unity, and creating a cooperative spirit for the greater good of the community.

Nomination forms are accepted online at LongviewTexas.gov/UnityHonors or paper forms are available at:

Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.

Longview City Hall, 300 W Cotton St.

Partners in Prevention, fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building, 140 E. Tyler St.

Nomination forms can be emailed to pjimenez@longviewtexas.gov or mailed to Partners in Prevention Unity Honors, PO Box 1952, Longview Texas 75606. The deadline to submit nominations is October 28, 2022.

The Unity and Diversity Committee will honor the selected recipients at the 19th Annual Unity Honors Luncheon. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 15, 2023 at the Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd in Longview.

