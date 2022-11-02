The 16 North Texas Billionaires Who Have Landed on the Forbes 400

Forbes has released their annual list of the richest Americans, and according to the publication the net worth of the richest Americans fell for the first time since the Great Depression. Overall 43 Texans made their list, but here is a break out of the wealthiest Texans in the north of the state, around the Dallas, TX area.

From Forbes: "As a group, the 400 wealthiest Americans are worth $4 trillion—$500 billion less than last year. The minimum net worth to make The Forbes 400 dropped for the first time since the Great Recession, down $200 million to $2.7 billion amid the market selloff. No one has been hit harder than tech billionaires, who have lost a combined $315 billion."

While SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter owner Elon Musk is the richest American, worth $251 billion, and he does reside in Texas, you will not see him on this list as he doesn't live in North Texas.

However you will find a member of the Walmart family, a famous football owner, basketball owner, and several folks who accumulated their wealth through oil and gas, money management, and real estate.

Here let's dive right in and take a look at the list of Dallas-Fort Worth residents on Forbes’ 400 Wealthiest below.

15. Alice Walton: $55.7 billion

44. Jerry Jones: $16 billion

61. Andrew Beal: $10.3 billion

138. David Bonderman: $6.5 billion

150. Ken Fisher: $6.3 billion

160. Ray Lee Hunt: $5.7 billion

211. Robert Bass: $4.9 billion

214. Robert Rowling: $4.8 billion

227. Mark Cuban: $4.6 billion

227. Kelcy Warren: $4.6 billion

234. Margot Birmingham Perot: $4.5 billion

271. W. Herbert Hunt: $4 billion

271. Trevor Rees-Jones: $4 billion

296. H. Ross Perot Jr.: $3.8 billion

296. Steven Udvar-Hazy: $3.8 billion

303. Sid Badd: $3.7 billion

If you're curious about the rest of the list, you can see that here.

