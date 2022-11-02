The 16 North Texas Billionaires Who Have Landed on the Forbes 400
Forbes has released their annual list of the richest Americans, and according to the publication the net worth of the richest Americans fell for the first time since the Great Depression. Overall 43 Texans made their list, but here is a break out of the wealthiest Texans in the north of the state, around the Dallas, TX area.
From Forbes: "As a group, the 400 wealthiest Americans are worth $4 trillion—$500 billion less than last year. The minimum net worth to make The Forbes 400 dropped for the first time since the Great Recession, down $200 million to $2.7 billion amid the market selloff. No one has been hit harder than tech billionaires, who have lost a combined $315 billion."
While SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter owner Elon Musk is the richest American, worth $251 billion, and he does reside in Texas, you will not see him on this list as he doesn't live in North Texas.
However you will find a member of the Walmart family, a famous football owner, basketball owner, and several folks who accumulated their wealth through oil and gas, money management, and real estate.
Here let's dive right in and take a look at the list of Dallas-Fort Worth residents on Forbes’ 400 Wealthiest below.
15. Alice Walton: $55.7 billion
44. Jerry Jones: $16 billion
- 61. Andrew Beal: $10.3 billion
- 138. David Bonderman: $6.5 billion
- 150. Ken Fisher: $6.3 billion
- 160. Ray Lee Hunt: $5.7 billion
- 211. Robert Bass: $4.9 billion
- 214. Robert Rowling: $4.8 billion
227. Mark Cuban: $4.6 billion
- 227. Kelcy Warren: $4.6 billion
- 234. Margot Birmingham Perot: $4.5 billion
- 271. W. Herbert Hunt: $4 billion
- 271. Trevor Rees-Jones: $4 billion
- 296. H. Ross Perot Jr.: $3.8 billion
- 296. Steven Udvar-Hazy: $3.8 billion
- 303. Sid Badd: $3.7 billion
