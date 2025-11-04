(Mineola, Texas) - My wife is on a hot streak with Texas Lottery scratch offs right now. See won $500 a few months ago. Today I get a text showing a $100 winner she got. Hey, it'll help pay a couple of bills so I'm happy.

I know every ticket purchase isn't that lucky but it's fun to uncover a jackpot like that from time to time. That's the thing, as long as you're not overspending or chasing a win, playing the Texas Lottery is fun. As we're starting the holiday season, there's a few new tickets with some nice jackpots ready to win.

New Holiday Themed Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

The Texas Lottery has several new scratch offs with a holiday theme that could pay out a nice chunk of change. One ticket is called Golden Riches. It'll cost you $50, but right now (November 4, 2025), there are four $2,000,000 prizes available to win. There's a new $1 ticket called White Elephant with 58 $500 prizes ready to win.

New Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets to Play this Month

There are some other tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. A $20 ticket has multiple $1 million jackpots ready to win. If you want to spend a little less, there's a $10 ticket with multiple $250,000 jackpots available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month.

Play 11 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with Big Jackpots to Win (Accurate as of November 4, 2025) There are some new Texas Lottery scratch offs to seek out this month. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media