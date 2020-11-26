Now That We’ve Had Over 10,000 Calories in a Day, It’s Diet Time

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It's way easier to type the sentence about losing weight after eating over 10,000 calories in a day for Thanksgiving then it is to actually get serious about getting down to a healthy weight. Plus, I hate the word diet. It has such a negative connotation... like everything you eat from here on out will taste like cardboard and you'll never be satisfied again so why even bother in the first place because life isn't worth living without pizza.

Oops! Did I say that? Wow! That must be why it's so hard for me to shed the excess weight. I LOVE food! In fact, food is my drug of choice. It's just more socially acceptable than drugs or alcohol. Still, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. That's why I'm kicking around the idea of trying the Noom app. Have you or anyone you know actually used it? It says it was created by psychologists and I'm not silly enough to think that my resistance to weight loss can be solved without out some help in the mental and behavioral health realm. I'm obviously eating to fill a hole in my life and I haven't even figured out what that hole is or why it even exists yet.

I'd love to hear your thoughts on Noom or any other similar programs that help to address the root causes for obesity. Help a sister out!