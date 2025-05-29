It was another amazing sold-out crowd in Tyler, TX, at the 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant. In conjunction with 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Additional "thank yous" to Cavender's, Yosemite Roofing, Patterson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Berryhills FM 2493 Storage, Airpro Elite AC and Heating, Woody's Accessories and Offroad, Bird Dog Insurance, Loncar Lyon Jenkins, Mission Golf Cars, TPS Offroad, Smith County 9-1-1, The Maze Company, and Altra Federal Credit Union.

The Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival M&G '25 Photo Gallery

Get our free mobile app

Did you know that you can listen to all of the great bands from this year's festival including Ty Myers, Treaty Oak Revival, Braxton Keith, Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, and the best Texas and Red Dirt all day, every day? Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or for IOS.

When you find your picture, feel free to download and share it on your socials. Please be sure to credit JSM Photography when you do.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 The M&G Photo Gallery We had a blast at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. Here is the M&G gallery. Feel free to download, screenshot, tag, and share. Please credit: JSM Photography

This year's Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was another sold-out day and night of amazing BBQ and live music here in East Texas. Presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, the day had something for everyone.

From our amazing sponsors to the delicious BBQ Joints, our great partner vendors, to the bands, year one at The Park of East Texas was a blast. And, yes, we've got a lot of great photos for you.

Tyler, TX: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25 Photo Gallery

Treaty Oak Revival - Headliner

Headliner Braxton Keith - Direct Support

Direct Support Ty Myers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Cory Morrow