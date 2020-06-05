NPR: “Mounting Evidence” That COVID Is Less Deadly Than Thought

A pretty explosive report from NPR is calling a lot of what we think we know about COVID-19 into question. In fact, the first sentence of their report reads:

"Mounting evidence suggests the coronavirus is more common and less deadly than it first appeared."

Inside these studies, researchers are discovering that the disease is much more common than many believed during the early era of the pandemic. But more importantly, through anti-body testing, we've learned that the disease is not as deadly as we believed either.

Early studies suggested the death rate for COVID-19 would be 5% or more, but as many noted at that time, with the introduction of new anti-body test results, that number has dropped well below 1%. In fact, one of those who predicted the death rate would be that low, was Dr. Anthony Fauci. In the piece that Fauci and two other doctors published in The New England Journal of Medicine, they predicted the fatality rate to be "considerably" less than 1%.

This data helps confirm the research by Johns Hopkins which estimates up to 90% of people will be asymptomatic if they get the virus. Meaning there is a large percentage of the population who have likely been exposed, who are currently untested in any way.

Each test that reveals anti-bodies present drops the death rate. Meaning as more and more of these people are discovered, the death rate will continue to drop even further from this point.

As of right now, the research in Indiana and New York suggests the death rate could be hovering around 0.5%, but the same style of anti-body research in Florida and California show even lower numbers. As more state's conduct the anti-body testing, the number will likely continue to slide, just based on the height of New Yorks death toll vs all other states.

The NPR report also referenced the Imperial College of London, who suggests the US death rate could be as high as 1.2%, but it should be noted that the Imperial College of London were the same researchers who published a COVID model that pushed many countries into severe lock-downs, leading to economic devastation around the globe. Since that model was published, it has been investigated, and the methodology has now been deemed "unreliable".

We still don't know everything about COVID-19, but the main thing that we have learned through reports like this, is that we didn't know anything in February and March, yet we made heavy-handed decisions with flawed research. However, now that we have a better grasp on what's going on, we're moving very slowly to undo the damage we brought upon ourselves.