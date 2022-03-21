In an official media release from the Longview, Texas Police Department, it was confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged with murder.

The press release shared this morning reported as follows:

"Longview Police Department Detectives obtained a warrant for 49-year-old Michael Lee Ralston charging him with Murder. Ralston was booked into the Gregg County Jail where he remains with a $500,000 bond," the press release confirmed.

(Ralston is pictured above.)

Here's what happened:

Longview, Texas Police discovered an alleged murder victim at the scene and discovered another person with life-threatening stab wounds.

Back on March 19 of this year, the Longview Police Department was called in regard to a shooting that allegedly occurred within the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Longview Police arrived around 9:44 p.m. Upon arrival, the police discovered a deceased person who apparently died from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview, Texas.

Another victim was discovered with multiple stab wounds--life-threatening injuries. They were then taken to a local ambulance to be treated.

Despite the discoveries, the obtaining of a warrant, and their subsequent arrest of Michael Lee Ralston, the investigation of this deadly incident is ongoing. Longview Police ask the public that "if you have any information on this matter, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110."

Disclaimer: All suspects in this incident are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

