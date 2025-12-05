Aside from our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, these days, East Texans have to drive to Dallas, TX, or Shreveport, LA, to catch a major concert. But there was a time when Tyler hosted some legendary acts at the now-for-sale Oil Palace (details on how to buy it here).

The Rose City has a rich history of bringing some legendary acts to perform. You might be surprised at some of the names that have pulled up and taken the Oil Palace Stage.

Legendary Acts That Played Tyler's Oil Palace

Looking back to the 1990s, then the '80s, and even as far back as 1955, it was shocking to see some of the bands and artists who once graced a stage in Tyler, TX. It's something that this town can certainly be proud of. Here are the biggest ones we could find:

The Beach Boys: Sept. 30, 1984. Setlist here.

Sept. 30, 1984. Setlist here. Kenny Rogers: Oct. 19, 1984

Oct. 19, 1984 The Judds & The Oak Ridge Boys: March 8, 1985

March 8, 1985 Night Ranger: March 2, 1986 (Joe Lynn Turner opened)

March 2, 1986 (Joe Lynn Turner opened) Ted Nugent: June 14, 1986

June 14, 1986 George Strait : July 12, 1986

: July 12, 1986 Foghat: May 14, 1988

May 14, 1988 L.A. Guns & Cheap Trick: Sept. 9, 1988

Lynyrd Skynyrd : May 16, 1993

: May 16, 1993 Joe Walsh (Glenn Frey Band): July 3, 1993. Setlist here.

July 3, 1993. Setlist here. Hank Williams Jr. & Lynyrd Skynyrd: March 1, 1996

& Lynyrd Skynyrd: March 1, 1996 Merle Haggard: Feb. 7, 1988

Feb. 7, 1988 The Marshall Tucker Band & Grand Funk Railroad: Oct. 3, 1998

Blue Oyster Cult: Nov. 21, 1998

Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Ted Nugent & Night Ranger: July 24, 1999

Willie Nelson: March 9, 2001, Feb. 18, 2006, Dec. 11, 2010

March 9, 2001, Feb. 18, 2006, Dec. 11, 2010 George Jones: July 3, 2010

July 3, 2010 Alan Jackson: Feb. 24, 2012

Those are just the acts with dates that we can confirm. Several more have played The Oil Palace, we just don't know when the show was, including: Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Waylon Jennings, Randy Travis, Chubby Checker, Wayne Newton, and Cyndi Lauper.

Bill Steber via Getty Images Bill Steber via Getty Images loading...

The '80s and '90s saw so many major acts take the stage at The Oil Palace. Did you go to any of these historical concerts? If you know the date for any of the shows we don't have dates for, let us know, and we'll add them to the list.