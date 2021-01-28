Tyler police have arrested a man, who was more than likely jacked up on drugs, that used a piece of sporting equipment to break into a local Wal-Mart.

According to KETK, 39 year old Enus Lewis was arrested on a list of charges after he used a baseball bat to smash the windows of the Walmart located on Hwy. 31 and Loop 323 which was closed at the time. Once inside, he used the bat to begin breaking items in the store.

It didn't help that while he was breaking in, he cut himself on a piece of glass and left blood in the store. When Lewis was taken into custody, police found drugs in his possession which lead to additional charges.

He now faces criminal Mischief with damage between $2,500 to $30,000, criminal Trespass, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication charges.

Apparently, Lewis has an extensive criminal history having been arrested 4 times in the last 6 months on public intoxication charges not to mention previous convictions including assaulting a public servant, drug possession, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest over the last few years.