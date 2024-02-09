Study Shows Some Texas Employers Avoid Hiring New College Graduates

A new study revealed that, according to their data, some employers are avoiding hiring new college graduates--some of those in Texas.

But why? And how did they come to that conclusion?

According to an article written by Ben Campbell and posted on Dime Savvy, "A survey carried out by Intelligent finds that employers are avoiding recent college graduates and instead opting to hire older professionals.

Campbell goes on to say that, according to the study, members of the Gen Z population and other younger people, "have failed to make an impression on potential employers."

Why is that, according to the article?

Get our free mobile app

Some of the reasons cited include at least a perceived lack of motivation, asking for more money than they find reasonable, and in some cases, bringing Mom and Dad to the interview.

OK, that last one is surprising. Really? My parents would have laughed in my face if I'd asked them to do that. But, it's a different time.

More fascinating findings shared in the study done by Intelligent?

The study that was conducted by the Intelligent team posed different questions to 800 managers and execs who are involved in hiring new employees. The results reportedly revealed that "nearly 40% of those involved in the hiring process claim to prefer hiring older professionals as opposed to college undergrads."

The study further revealed that those surveyed said they may be willing to offer higher compensation to older workers due to their discontent with the young college grad candidates, some of whom ask for higher compensation than their experience calls for and in some situations seemed to struggle with making basic eye contact during the interviews.

If you'd like to see the rest of the study, you can find that here. If you'd like to share your thoughts, please send those to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

15 Things Homeowners Do that Make Them a Target for Burglars Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

8 Things Chefs REALLY Wish We Wouldn't Do at Steakhouses According to an article recently shared by Taste of Home , there are 8 steak house faux pas that some of us in Texas may have been guilty of at some point throughout our dining out experiences. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley