Olympic Gold Medalist to Open New Restaurant in Houston

We talk all the time about all the great food that is available in Texas. The variety is amazing, and it sounds like we are soon going to have another option for travelers in Houston.

It’s always fun when we hear about a new restaurant, and this one is special because of it’s location. This new restaurant will be located inside of the George Bush International Airport in north Houston.

Who is the Famous Owner?

According to the article created by KHOU, the newest celebrity Texan opening a restaurant is Olympic Gold Medalist, Simone Biles. She describes herself as a foodie so it makes sense that she would create a restaurant.

The restaurant will be called: A Taste of Gold. The restaurant is being described as one that “will feature vibrant, bold flavors of world-class and elevated cuisine.”

Okay, But What Kind of Food Will Be Served?

Initially the restaurant was said to feature Tex-Mex cuisine, but there has been a clarification issued that says the cuisine has not yet been finalized. I think this restaurant will become popular quickly especially as Simone is wildly popular in the area being a native of Spring, Texas.

While Simone might not have a lot of experience in creating successful restaurants, she has teamed up with The Playmakers Group which operates many celebrity/athletes themed restaurants in major airports across the world.

The new restaurant is expected to welcome customers in early 2025 if the project stays on schedule.

Do you want to be first in line at the new restaurant owned by Simone Biles?

