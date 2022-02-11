Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale.

Don't wait. Tickets are expected to move fast so get yours before they're gone.

This will likely be your last chance to see this year's headliner Robert Earl Keen in Tyler, as the legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller has announced he'll be retiring from touring in September.

Keen will be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-Que, Brisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David Dan, Guess, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Helberg Barbecue, Hill, Hutchins BBQ, Meat Church, Mimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & Catering, Reveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ Oasis, Smiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird Barbecue, Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country Tavern, Feges BBQ, Kreuz Market, Tyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.