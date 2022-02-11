ON SALE: Get Your Tickets to Red Dirt BBQ &#038; Music Festival in Tyler, TX Now

Tickets for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are officially on sale.

Don't wait. Tickets are expected to move fast so get yours before they're gone.

This will likely be your last chance to see this year's headliner Robert Earl Keen in Tyler, as the legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller has announced he'll be retiring from touring in September. 

Keen will be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats to attendees including: Brett's Backyard Bar-B-QueBrisket Love Barbecue & Ice House, David DanGuess, Harlem Road Texas BBQHelberg Barbecue, HillHutchins BBQ, Meat ChurchMimsy's Craft Barbecue, Poke In Da Event World Championship BBQ & CateringReveille Barbecue Co., Slaughter's BBQ OasisSmiley's Crafte Barbecue, Sunbird BarbecueTejas Chocolate & Barbecue, Country TavernFeges BBQ, Kreuz MarketTyler's Barbeque, Noma, and more joints will be announced soon.

CLICK HERE TO LINK TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS NOW.

