One Dallas Maverick Just Bought an Island & It’s Not Who You Think

Things aren't looking to pretty in Dallas, TX, as far as basketball is concerned, the Dallas Mavericks currently cling to the slightest sliver of hope to make the No.10 seed and the play-in.

Now we can argue about Kyrie Irving, Luca Doncik or even Mark Cuban's role in this collapse or... we can talk about Bullock Island!

On Monday (April 3) Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock took to Instagram to offer an update on a project he's got going on in Central America. Bullock has purchased a five-acre island in Belize which will serve two purposes, a vacation home for his family and he'll rent out 8 villas. The island is now called "Bullock Island."

"Introducing BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️ THE immersive island adventure. Where luxury meets nature, dreams become reality, designing each moment to create life long memories. Meet us in the sand where the Sun kisses the ocean,the moon dances with stars, and the coconuts fall from the trees✨ Only on BULLOCK ISLAND 🏝️," Bullock wrote.

According to Andscape article, Bullock plans "to build a 4,000-square-foot home on the island for himself and his family, as well as eight villas for rent for vacationers. The Mavs wing also said he wanted to add a spa, basketball court, restaurant/bar, and more to his island."

Bullock, who was the recipient of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, has got quite the investment property here. But it's not exactly the most convenient trip. WFAA reports that Bullock said "in order to get there, renters will need to fly to Belize City, take a short flight to Placencia, then take a 10-minute boat ride.

Dirk Nowitzki's Home in Dallas, Texas See inside the home of former NBA Superstar Dirk Nowitzki.