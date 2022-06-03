One of Longview, Texas’ Most Favorite BBQ Joints Has Found a New Home
You never like to hear when one of your favorite spots is shutting down. But it does make it a little bit sweeter when they do find a new home. One of our favorite joints for BBQ in Longview, TX has found a new home.
Back on May 14th, Sunbird Barbecue in Longview posted on their socials that it was their last day of service at their previous location. In the post they wrote that "We were hopeful to continue to grow at this spot but unfortunately things just didn't work out. This isn't goodbye, we just have to pivot momentarily."
Well that pivot was a brief one, as this week Sunbird announced that they pivoted right into a brand new home.
While they did confirm that they are still approximately two weeks away from opening, once they're ready you'll be able to find them at Scotties in Longview.
We are beyond excited to share with you that our new location will be at Scotties 401 W Hawkins Pkwy, Longview, TX 75605 we will be located right behind the building in our big red trailer! We are still maybe two weeks away from re-opening with us moving into city limits we have a few things to get finished before we can start serving again. Thank you so much for all the positive messages and comments while we've been on this hiatus it's helped us so much! Once we have a date set to re-open we will let you know! We can't wait to see you!
According to the Longview News-Journal, The Binghams and Segovia previously ran the barbecue pits at the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious Bar-B-Q before launching their food truck.