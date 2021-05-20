Getting your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum or tequila for your favorite weekend drink can be a bit of a hassle. Only certain spots in East Texas are available to go to to pick up a handle. It took long enough for the city of Tyler to allow beer and wine sales. It's kinda silly that a city the size of Tyler won't allow liquor sales outside of restaurants. However, I found a way to order my favorite liquor from Oasis Liquor in Troup while sitting on the couch and had it delivered to me.

Get our free mobile app

Yes, I was able to order a handle of Jim Beam and a bottle of Jack Daniels and have it delivered to my front door. I was able to do it through the mobile app called Drizly.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media

It's a free download for your phone. I quickly set up an account just like any other app and was able to start shopping. One thing I found strange was that I couldn't pick which store to order from. It did, however, automatically pick the closest store to me, Oasis Liquor in Troup. That's great because that's where I usually go anyway.

From the opening screen, I was able to pick what I wanted to shop for; liquor, beer or wine. I was out of whiskey so I went there. From there I was able to search the brand and size I needed and simply add it to my cart. Once I was finished shopping, I checked out with my debit card, selected a delivery time window and returned to lounging on the couch.

To answer your question, yes, it was a little more expensive doing it this way. It works just like the food delivery apps by adding sales tax, delivery fee and tip for the driver. You also had to make an order of $49.99 or more to get it delivered. The delivery fee and tip can add $12-$15 to the order just like using Waitr or Door Dash or any other food delivery service.

I could watch in the app as my order got prepared, then packed, then when it was en route to me. Soon I got a knock on my door with my order and I had a smile on my face.

The only thing I could not tell you for sure is if it will work where you are. If you want to try it out, just download the app, search Drizly in your app store, set up an account and see if you can make an order from there. As for me, I won't use this every time, but now that I've done it, I know it will work in a pinch.

Give it a shot and let me know how, or if, it works for you.

Ordering From the Drizly App This is so cool. I was able to shop the liquor store from my couch then have it delivered to me.