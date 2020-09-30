Eye Strain Hack for those with First World Problems

Having some sort of electronic in your face for hours at a time is normal these days, but the effects that come with it aren't great.

In my humble opinion, the world is so much nicer with all of the technology that we've created. Electronics definitely make my life easier, but of course there are a few cons that some would consider a "first world problem."

First world problems are typically issues that are relatively small compared to problems others in less fortunate countries face.

My daily first world problem is eye strain and headaches from working on a computer or using my phone for hours at a time. The typical recommendation from optometrists is the 20-20-20 rule.

"Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds."

Of course, that's easier said than done! I always find that hours pass without me even noticing. Later, I find myself wanting to gouge my eyes out from the pain, but the other day I noticed a feature on my phone that I hadn't seen before.

The blue light filter.

This feature is a dream come true for those who work long hours on their computer, phone, or tablet.

According to a post by Samsung, "Blue light can suppress the production of melatonin (sleep-inducing hormone), so filtering it out can help you sleep better. It will also reduce digital eye strain, so your eyes won't feel so tired by the end of the day. "

By turning on the blue light filter you will decrease the amount of blue light displayed on your screen and replace it with warmer colors. The tint is a reddish-orange and is much easier for your eyes to adjust to.

After turning my blue light filter on for my phone, I knew I had to do it on my computers as well. Let me tell you, the difference is remarkable. I wish I knew about this so much sooner. Plus it is so easy to do.

Samsung Phones:

Settings>Display>Blue Light Filter On

Iphones:

Settings>Display & Brightness> Night Shift On

Windows 10 OS:

Settings>System>Display> Night Light On

From there you can adjust the opacity to meet your needs. You can even set a schedule for when you want your blue light filter on or off. (I want mine on always.)

Let me know if this helps alleviate your eye strains and headaches, it definitely helped with mine.