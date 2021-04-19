Otters at Georgia Aquarium Test Positive for COVID-19

An unspecified number of otters at an aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several of the Georgia Aquarium's Asian small-clawed otters began exhibiting COVID symptoms, including sneezing, runny noses and mild lethargy. Some even began coughing.

The aquarium believes the otters were infected by "an asymptomatic staff member," despite taking extra safety precautions and even though animal to human transmission is "incredibly rare."

Thankfully, the otters do not have direct contact with guests.

This isn't the first report of animals contracting COVID-19. Back in January, several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in California tested positive for coronavirus in what was believed to be the first known cases among primates in the U.S. and possibly the world.

This situation was very similar to the otters outbreak in that the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team. That person also tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas.

The gorillas were treated and made a full recovery, according to the park.