There have been numerous occasions that I have been caught off guard due to an Amber Alert being activated on my phone. Most of the time it’s due to the fact that I am just not expecting it, but other times it’s because the alert seems to be so loud. One child here in the state of Texas is now suffering from ‘permanent hearing loss’ due to one of those Amber Alerts going off while he was wearing his Airpods and his family is now suing Apple because of the damage that was caused.

The child’s parents Carlos Gordoa and Ariani Reyes of San Antonio, Texas are suing for $75,000 in damages due to their 12-year-old son suffering hearing loss ever since that Amber Alert was activated. The incident took place in May of 2020 when the child was watching Netflix with his Airpods. The details given by Insider state that the kid had owned the Airpods for six months.

What Exactly Happened That Caused the Texas Kid to Have Hearing Loss?

According to reports the child was watching Netflix at a low volume when an Amber Alert went off without warning at a volume so intense that it tore apart the child’s ear drum. This also caused damage to his cochlea and caused significant damage to his hearing. Since the incident the child has dealt with dizziness, vertigo, and nausea. The child is now expected to wear a hearing aid for the rest of his life.

What Happens Next With This Case?

Only time will tell if the Texas family and Apple will settle prior to going to trial or if this process will be drawn out for a longer period of time. The family wants to see Airpods self-adjust to safe levels moving forward so no one else has to deal with this type of injury.

