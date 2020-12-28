Outdoor Vacations Will Be Big in Texas in 2021

We're determined to plan some fun in 2021, and National Parks will give us some options with several free admission dates.

If you've ever been to Big Bend or Yellowstone, you know there is a charge to get in, and most national parks charge entry fees of up to $35 per vehicle. But the National Park Service announced six opportunities in 2021 to get your carload in for free, and that will leave us more money to put toward granola bars and beef jerky for the road trip.

Free 2021 Admission Dates With the National Park Service

January 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service's 105th Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

The waiver applies only to the vehicle entry fee, so we'll still have to pay for things like campsites, boat launches, parking, and special tours. But since we're looking for a breather, and a place that's screen-free and helps us escape from Zoom meetings, emails, and constant dings from notifications, a trip to a National Park will be a great option. We'll have way more than six feet of open space around us.

Jen Austin - Townsquare Media

I went to Yellowstone in 2018 and it was gorgeous! The views were incredible, and I left feeling refreshed and lucky to have experienced it all. We saw elk, chipmunks, moose, antelope, bear droppings (but no bear), and lots of things we don't see every day in Texas. It's on my list to return.

The National Park Service offers an annual pass for $80 that gives access to all NPS-managed sites around the country. The domestic travel trend is expected to continue next year, and parks will be a go-to destination.

National Parks in Texas include:

Big Bend National Park

Fort Davis National Historic Site

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Padre Island National Seashore