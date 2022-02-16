Own This Luxury Ranch Home In Rockwall, Texas For $11,600 A Month

Get our free mobile app

With the Texas real estate market as hot as it is right now, I'm surprised this 64-acre property with its Mediterranean-inspired ranch home is still available. Just an hour and a half from Tyler and thirty minutes from downtown Dallas sits a stunning home that will have you sitting high in the lap of luxury.

We can all daydream about a new(er) place and when it comes to looking at an upgrade or a bigger home, we're looking for something with more space. This place has 64 acres and the home offers plenty thanks to its five bedrooms and six and a half baths strategically laid out within the 5,667 sq. ft. of living space. A home this size has all of the conveniences you've come to expect from a house like this.

You better have a healthy bank account that can handle the payments.

With a listing price of $3.5 million, the Knox Realtors mortgage calculator says if you put 20% down, finance it for 30 years at an interest rate of 2.9%, your monthly payments will be $11,654 a month and you'll be able to move right on in after closing.

Yeah, there's a barn, but there's way more to it though.

If the main house isn't big enough for you, well, there's the 2800 sq. ft. party barn that's available. This place is more than just a man cave! It's got an attached seven-stall horse barn and this place will hold everything you can imagine putting into a man cave - billiards table, video games, pinball machine, an entire gym - with plenty of room left over to do that two step or line dance.

For outdoor lovers, there's a fully stocked fishing pond.

Seeing how it is a luxury ranch home, there are plenty of outdoor activities that come along with this purchase, like year-round fishing on your two-acre stocked fishing pond. Cast out for dinner or for the fun of it. This place is pretty awesome. If it were listed on Airbnb as a luxury rental, I'd probably book it for a weekend!

