Owning This Lake Tyler Home Means Owning A Resort Style Mega-Pool Too

Vacationing would be great when you own this Lake Tyler property because you'd probably never leave your home because of the resort-style pool.

When booking that perfect vacation getaway the pool accommodations are usually a top priority and that's the case with 17729 Southpoint Rd. on Lake Tyler, this place has an awesome-looking pool! The resort-style pool on this property has a wet and dry grotto, a stone slide, sunning area, two zero-depth beach entrances, a swim-up bar along with a twenty-person hot tub. Just think about all the fabulous pool parties you could be hosting at this place!

The pool may be the star of this property, but this home doesn't disappoint either and should catch your attention upon first sight while driving in on the circular driveway. This gated property features a 5776 square foot two-story home with five bedrooms and four and a half baths with stunning views of Lake Tyler.

Among the other amenities, the cook in you will love the spacious kitchen, complete with two walk-in pantries, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized breakfast area. In addition to the two separate living spaces downstairs, there's a third living space on the second floor that features a wet bar along with an exercise room.

Now if that's not enough for you and you love the open water, there's plenty of room in the boathouse on the lake for your boat and if you have personal watercraft, don't worry, there's a lift for those toys too!

This stunning home that has just about everything you need to have your stay-cation every day of the year comes with a price tag of $2,299,000.

