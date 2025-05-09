(KNUE-FM) By now, Texans are familiar with some concerns over the "Ozempic Face," but what about "Ozempic teeth?"

It's so frustrating. I know so many dear people who have been taking some form of Ozempic and find it extremely helpful, and in some cases, life-changing. While I've not taken it, I've been encouraged to know it is an option if needed.

Then, of course, the other shoe drops, so to speak.

But First, What Do Doctors and Patients Mean by "Ozempic Face?"

We've heard about the potential pitfalls of what some call "Ozempic face." That refers to facial side effects that some doctors and patients have noticed. Some GLP-1 users have complained about more hollowed cheeks and that fine lines have become more prominent.

Others have faced these issues when losing a significant amount of weight quickly, and a reminder to pace ourselves when embarking on a weight loss journey, whether via GLP-1 medications or any other method.

What Is “Ozempic Teeth”?

Some dentists are raising concerns over potential hazards to GLP-1 users' dental health.

A recent article from Unilad reports that some patients taking these medications have noticed some signs of gum disease, damage to enamel, and dry mouth that they hadn't experienced before.

How GLP-1 Medications Affect Oral Health

What may be causing these dental issues?

In the Unilad article, a simulation of how GLP-1 meds work in the body revealed how they slow the digestive process, which can cause some of the side effects I've heard my friends discuss, including nausea or vomiting and dry mouth.

Ah, dry mouth.

We already know from our dentists and dental hygienists that dry mouth can cause bacteria to increase in our mouths, leading to bad breath and even tooth decay.

Granted, not everyone has had these issues. However, consider this a reminder to take extra good care of your dental health while taking these drugs.

